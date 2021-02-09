Covid in Scotland: Slow case falls prompt Dumfries and Annan testing plea
- Published
A call for anyone with "even the mildest symptoms" to take a Covid test has been made in a bid to drive down rates in two south of Scotland towns.
Dumfries and Galloway's health and social care partnership said levels in Annan and Dumfries had not fallen as quickly as in other areas.
Extra testing has been made available in both towns.
Anyone who believes they may have symptoms is being urged to take up the opportunity to be tested.
The health partnership said new cases had been decreasing across the region in recent weeks after a surge over the new year fuelled by a new, highly transmissible strain.
'Good progress'
However, it said Annan and Dumfries had not seen the reductions witnessed in other areas.
Interim director of public health Valerie White said: "Good progress has been made in bringing down numbers of new cases of Covid-19 across the region, and this is doubtlessly due to the efforts and sacrifices everyone has made in following the national rules.
"While numbers have come down in Annan and Dumfries, there is a concern that they are remaining higher than in other areas."
A mobile testing unit is available at the Newington Sports Hall in Annan on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while a fixed location site in Dumfries is operating daily in the Brooms Road Car Park.