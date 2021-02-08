Covid in Scotland: Mass testing offered in Stranraer despite case rate fall
- Published
Health officials say they hope Covid cases in a Scots town can be driven down further by mass testing.
Stranraer and the surrounding area saw a spike in numbers around Christmas which was described as Dumfries and Galloway's most serious outbreak.
The region's health partnership said numbers had "declined significantly" over the past month.
However, it added that by offering tests to people without symptoms it hoped cases could reduce even further.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership issued a first warning about a new, more transmissible strain of Covid in the area just before Christmas.
Numbers rose rapidly after that with a number of deaths reported at a care home in the town.
Daily testing has been offered in the town for some time but is now being extended to people without obvious symptoms in the DG8 and DG9 postcode areas.
Interim director of public health Valerie White said: "Testing of people both with and without Covid symptoms is something we're likely to see becoming more commonplace in Scotland.
"Trials have taken place on smaller scales, with a unit which recently ran tests over four days in Langholm and Canonbie having undertaken just two previous trials in Scotland."
She said rates had reduced in Wigtownshire thanks to the "efforts and sacrifices" made by people in response to the high rates attributed to the new strain.
'Undetected cases'
"Daily testing was instituted in Wigtownshire just before the end of last year in response to that spike in cases, but only for people with symptoms of the coronavirus," she said.
"Although rates have fallen, access to testing for people without symptoms will hopefully mean that additional, undetected cases in the community can be picked up and the presence of the virus driven down further.
"It is very important that if you have symptoms of coronavirus you immediately self isolate with your household and book a test.
"If you do not have symptoms of coronavirus you do not need to self isolate prior to your test."
She stressed that even if a test proved negative it was "critical" that people continued to follow all guidance and "abide by the current rules".