Police seize £210,000 of drugs in M74 pursuit
Police have recovered cannabis valued at £210,000 after two cars failed to stop during a routine patrol on the M74.
Officers followed a BMW and a Mercedes driving erratically to the B7068 at Lockerbie.
The Mercedes and its two occupants were then traced near to Lockerbie High Street.
The BMW was discovered abandoned in a field near Haas Farm where police dogs helped track down the driver.
'Good work'
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs and road traffic offences.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Two other men, both aged 26, were arrested and released pending further inquiries.
Dumfries and Galloway road policing officers began tailing the cars during a routine patrol on the M74 Glasgow to Carlisle at about 13:30 on Saturday.
Det Sgt Andrew McDowall said: "This recovery, and the good work involved from road policing officers and our dog unit, shows that criminals may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities."