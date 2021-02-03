Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital pressure 'significant' despite case fall
- Published
Health officials have warned that the Borders General Hospital remains under "significant pressure" despite a drop in Covid cases in the region.
NHS Borders said restrictions were having an effect but numbers needing treatment were "stubbornly high".
It added that a rise in patients with non-Covid conditions had caused delays at its emergency department.
The health board urged the public to follow guidance in order to help end a "very challenging period".
Routine and non-urgent operations at the hospital have been suspended until at least the middle of February in a bid to ease pressure on services.
NHS Borders said that although there had been a "continued reduction" in confirmed cases in the region the figures were still "too high".
Three dedicated Covid wards remain open in the Borders General as well as a recently opened high observation unit for patients well enough to leave intensive care.
However, the health board said that the past week had seen "high numbers" of people needing treatment for other conditions, resulting in long waits at the emergency department.
Associate director of acute services, Gareth Clinkscale, said: "Our staff are working tirelessly to maintain a level of routine services including all urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries.
"We have faced significant pressure over the past week which has resulted in delays in our emergency department and in admitting patients to our wards."
He urged people to play their part in protecting the NHS by following restrictions and staying at home.
Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health, added: "As we remain in lockdown please remember the basics.
"If you do not mix with people you cannot come into contact with the virus - it is as simple as that."