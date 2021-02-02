Dumfries man dies in hospital a week after Southwick crash
- Published
A driver has died in hospital a week after a single-vehicle crash on the A710 in southern Scotland.
Jay Burns, 20, from Dumfries, was seriously injured when his car struck a tree near Southwick, on the Dumfries to Dalbeattie road, on 24 January.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but police confirmed he had died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash in which two other people suffered more minor injuries.
Sgt Jonny Edgar said: "Our thoughts remain with Jay's family at this sad time.
"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch."