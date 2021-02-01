Reston station return recommended after more than 50 years
Plans to open a railway station in a Borders village which last saw passenger services more than 50 years ago look set to get the go-ahead.
Network Rail wants to build the two-platform structure with 70 parking spaces at Reston in Berwickshire.
A station opened in the village in 1846 but the last passenger services stopped in 1964.
Scottish Borders Council is being advised to approve the scheme with a string of conditions.
Campaigners have long been calling for improvements to rail services in the area.
More than a decade ago a feasibility study looked at the possibility of reopening a station on the East Coast Main Line.
A funding package for the project - estimated to cost more than £10m in total - has since been put together with backing from the council and the Scottish government.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has said the scheme has "real potential to deliver a number of benefits for the communities it would serve".
Network Rail said it was "working hard" to improve links for communities across Scotland.
The proposals at Reston are for a two-platform station with an initial 70 car parking spaces with sufficient land purchased for a further 40, a new access road, fully accessible lifts and a platform connecting footbridge.
If it gets the green light it is hoped work can begin later this year.