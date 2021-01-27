Covid in Scotland: West Linton mass testing begins as cases rise
Mass testing is being offered in a Borders village amid a rise in Covid cases in the area.
NHS Borders said it had seen an increase in numbers in and around West Linton in recent weeks.
Testing is being offered to anyone living and working in the area regardless of whether they have symptoms.
A unit will be in the village on Wednesday and Thursday and again on 2 and 3 February.
Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health, said: "We have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in West Linton and surrounding areas over the last few weeks and there is evidence of Covid-19 spreading within these local communities.
"I would therefore encourage local people to get tested even if they currently feel well, as some people can have Covid-19 without displaying any of the common symptoms."
The move follows similar measures in Hawick where testing is now available seven days a week in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre car park.
NHS Borders said appointments must be booked in advance with next day appointments available for booking from 18:00 each day.