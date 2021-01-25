BBC News

Woman, 91, dies in Crossmichael house fire

image copyrightSolway Press Services
image captionA 91-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire

A 91-year-old woman has died in an early morning fire at a house in southern Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to incident in the village of Crossmichael at about 04:00.

Police said the fire had been put out by firefighters but the woman - the only occupant of the house in Main St - was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that inquiries were ongoing into the incident and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

