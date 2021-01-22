Covid in Scotland: Mass testing offer amid Langholm and Canonbie 'spike'
A "spike" in Covid cases in two areas of Dumfries and Galloway has prompted a move to offer mass testing.
Residents in Langholm and Canonbie with DG13 and DG14 postcodes are encouraged to be tested - whether they have symptoms of the virus or not.
It is the first time such testing has been offered in Dumfries and Galloway where cases have risen recently.
The region's health and social care partnership said the process and its outcomes would be "closely monitored".
Chief officer Julie White said: "We're still continuing to identify a large number of new Covid-19 cases across the region through our ongoing testing arrangements.
"However, we're currently seeing a particular concentration of cases in the Langholm and Canonbie areas."
She said that although routine testing was already available, arrangements had been made to offer additional testing between 23 and 26 January.
Small population
"Please note that in this instance we are encouraging all residents in these postcode areas to come forward to be tested over these four days - in the hope that we can we can identify live cases and help halt the spread," she said.
"Testing of a population in general has not been undertaken before within Dumfries and Galloway, and this process and its outcomes will be closely monitored.
"It should be noted that mass population testing in this way is only possible in this instance because of the very focused nature of these cases, within a focused area with a relatively small population - and the extra testing capacity has been secured on a limited basis for this very specific purpose."
The unit will be based at Kilngreen Car Park in Langholm from 11:00 to 16:00 from Saturday to Tuesday and tests are by appointment only.