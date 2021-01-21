BBC News

Man killed by fallen mast on Annan building site

Published

A 52-year-old man has been killed in an accident on a building site in southern Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the incident on Hallmeadow Place in Annan at about 09:45.

Police said reports suggested a mast had fallen on top of the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short statement said they were working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

