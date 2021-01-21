Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway case drop 'not quick enough'
- Published
Health officials have warned that a fall in Covid case numbers in south west Scotland has not gone far enough and is not happening quickly enough.
Dumfries and Galloway saw 432 new positive tests in the week ending 17 January, down from 561 the week before.
However, the health board said hospitals were still being put under "huge strain" by new admissions.
Chief executive Jeff Ace said it was vital that the public "go further and do more" to help bring cases down.
"What we're seeing just now is proof is that people hold the power to affect the trajectory of this regionwide outbreak," he said.
"The truth is, what happens in Dumfries and Galloway is down to every one of us, individually, and our actions."
The region had some of the lowest levels in mainland Scotland before Christmas and was under level 1 restrictions.
However, a case "spike" saw it become one of the council areas with the highest infection rate per 100,000 people.
Numbers have since declined but Mr Ace said health services were still under pressure.
"In the past week we had up to 70 cases of Covid in hospital at a single point, which may not sound a lot in national terms but is a huge impact on a small region like ours, with much smaller scale systems," he said.
"Even with this fall in numbers it will take time for that to translate into fewer cases needing urgent treatment.
"And if we level out at these current rates, it's going to be incredibly difficult to sustain, or to see an immediate path out of lockdown - as cases would likely take off again from a far higher starting point than when this outbreak began."
'Hugely important'
He said it was "hugely important" that people kept "as much distance from one another as possible" to halt transmission.
Mr Ace added that it was crucial to self-isolate and arrange a test if you experienced any symptoms.
"So many people in this outbreak are experiencing very minor symptoms, but this doesn't mean that it won't potentially cause serious illness for anyone else they expose to the virus," he said.
"We have the mobile testing units operating daily, a new fixed-site walk-through centre in Dumfries, and the availability of home test kits.
"So please, make use of these resources to protect your loved ones, friends, neighbours, colleagues and communities."