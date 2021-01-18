Tim Stead house purchase funding goal achieved
- Published
A trust set up to safeguard the future of a house with a "wooden heart" in the Borders has hit its funding target to buy the building.
The Tim Stead Trust (TST) needed £450,000 to purchase the property the artist created near Lauder.
It suffered a major setback in November when an application for funding support was unsuccessful.
However, a number of major pledges and donations have now ensured its deal for The Steading can proceed.
The TST said it was the "culmination of a roller-coaster journey" for the fundraising campaign which started over a year ago.
It had looked as if that might be unsuccessful when The National Heritage Memorial Fund declined to award a major purchase grant.
A benefactor "stepped up" shortly afterwards to offer match funding of up to £250,000.
More donations followed and a Crowdfunder campaign completed the package needed to buy the house.
The trust has ambitious plans to develop The Steading as a major international centre for "wood culture" focussed on "education and creativity".
Nichola Fletcher, who chairs the TST, said: "We are overwhelmed by the speed of this response, and with the enthusiasm that our project has sparked.
"We are so grateful to our supporters, who have given so generously."
She stressed that further fundraising would now be needed to support restoration work and their plans to develop the building.
Mr Stead's widow, Maggy, who is selling the house, said: "It is a huge relief to me to know that my Tim's work will now be preserved and used in such a creative way.
"He would have loved that."
His son, Sam, who is also a trustee said it was "fantastic" the deal to buy the house could now go ahead.
"The amazing support from friends and fans of my father's work has been truly heart-warming," he said.