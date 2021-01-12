Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway rates highlight virus challenge
- Published
A sharp rise in infection rates in Dumfries and Galloway is "an example" of the challenge posed by Covid, Scotland's clinical director has said.
Prof Jason Leitch said that in the past they been "asked repeatedly" about taking areas down a restriction level.
However, he said the region showed how very low incidence and prevalence could turn around rapidly.
He said residents of the area should be "cautious" but should not be "scared" that the health service was not ready.
Prof Leitch was responding to a question at the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing about the potential for additional restrictions in the region and extra testing in Stranraer.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said they were always considering the locations of testing centres.
She added that the region was already under "very strict" restrictions.
"This lockdown should be considered to be as serious and as strict as the March lockdown last year," she said.
Prof Leitch said the situation highlighted how quickly things could change.
"Dumfries and Galloway went from almost no cases to the highest in the country in three weeks - that is the nature of this virus," he said.
"People should be cautious in Dumfries and Galloway ... but they shouldn't be scared, the hospital both has its own capacity and we have mutual aid across the whole country.
"They should be absolutely strict in their following of the guidance but they shouldn't be scared that the health service isn't ready."
'Deadly virus'
Ms Sturgeon was also asked if there was a danger that people in rural areas had become complacent about the virus.
"We are seeing more cases everywhere right now," she said. "Covid is serious and people should take it seriously.
"This is a dangerous, often deadly virus, nobody should be complacent about getting this virus.
"Even if you are young fit and healthy it can make you very ill."