BBC News

Lowther Hills wind farm project rejected by government

Published
image copyrightBuccleuch/Forsa Energy
image captionThe Scottish government has rejected the proposals near Wanlockhead (image from developers showing how the scheme would have looked)

A wind farm project described as "visually dominant and incongruous" by a council has been rejected by the Scottish government.

Developers scaled back the Lowther Hills scheme near Wanlockhead from 42 to 30 turbines.

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council still opposed the proposals which were taken to a public inquiry.

Ministers have now concluded their impact on the landscape would be "unacceptable" and refused the plans.

A public inquiry was held into the project in late 2019 to look at whether it should proceed.

Original developer Buccleuch sold its interest in the scheme to Forsa Energy prior to that.

Map: Wind farm location

Forsa's renewable energy portfolio was, in turn, acquired by BayWa r.e. which was taking the project forward.

The Scottish government has now issued its verdict on the plans which it said should not go ahead.

Ministers agreed that the scheme could help meet renewable energy targets but that did not outweigh its impact on the area.

They concluded it would have "significant adverse landscape and visual impacts" as well as adversely affecting the historic setting of Wanlockhead.

The decision has been welcomed by MP David Mundell who represents Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

He said it was "clearly the right decision" and reflected the views held in the area.

His son, Oliver Mundell, who is the MSP for Dumfriesshire said the scheme would have been a "blot on the landscape" and risked damaging ecology and wildlife in the area.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Lowther Hills wind farm public inquiry begins

    Published
    1 October 2019

  • Lowther Hills wind farm inquiry date set

    Published
    14 June 2019

  • Lowther Hills wind farm inquiry by end of summer

    Published
    24 April 2019

  • Lowther Hills wind farm objection lodged

    Published
    19 October 2018

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.