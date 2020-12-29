Covid in Scotland: More restrictions 'may be needed' in Wigtownshire outbreak
Further restrictions may be needed to curb Dumfries and Galloway's "most serious outbreak" of the pandemic, the council leader has said.
A further 39 coronavirus cases have been reported in Wigtownshire, where a total of 171 cases have been confirmed in the five days since Christmas Eve.
The new highly transmissible variant has been identified as being part of the outbreak.
There had been just 50 cases in the previous two weeks.
Health officials have asked people to stay at home as much as possible to limit the spread of the virus.
Elaine Murray, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: "We are extremely concerned. This is by far the most serious outbreak in Dumfries and Galloway since the pandemic began."
She said the situation was very fast-moving and they needed to be "prepared to reassess what's happening in the light of what might be going to come".
"There may be a case for some imposition of addition restrictions in local areas," Ms Murray said.
In the meantime she urged people living in Wigtownshire to avoid mixing with other households unless essential, exercise locally, and minimise trips for essential shopping.
About 90% of acute beds at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary were already filled, she added.
'Brutal virus'
Wigtownshire has a population of about 30,000, with about half living in the towns of Stranraer and Newton Stewart, and about 40% of residents in communities classed as remote.
Until Christmas Day the area was under level one Covid restrictions because of the low level of cases.
On Sunday, Stranraer saw a sharp increase in Covid cases when 55 of the 154 tests carried out were positive.
Cllr Ros Surtees, who represents Stranraer and the Rhins on Dumfries and Galloway Council, told BBC Scotland people in her ward were "really worried about their loved ones".
"We're in level four and we need to follow all the rules but plus, plus, plus," she said, urging residents not to travel out of their local area even to meet people to go for walks.
Ms Surtees said there had been "exceptional" community spirit and "heart-warming" acts of kindness during the viral surge, and asked people to reach out if they were feeling down or needing help.
"The only thing to blame is this brutal virus," she said. "We are going to have to find out what happened, and we will be looking into it, but not with any blame and with lessons to be learnt."
"We will get through this," Ms Surtees added. "Everything comes to an end, and this will come to an end, but we've just got to be patient for a little while longer.
Health officials previously said they expected to see more cases appearing and extra testing was being put in place in Stranraer until 4 January.
They warned that there was "serious concern" about how the outbreak would affect hospital services for people with other conditions.
They were also concerned about a "growing number" of cases in lower Annandale, where the new variant had also been identified.
The B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19 is up to 70% more transmissible and is viewed as being responsible for significant volumes of cases in south east England.
The variant has 17 mutations, where the virus has changed, with some of these changes making it more infectious in lower doses.
Along with the rest of mainland Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway has been moved to level four restrictions to try and curb the spread of infection.
It means non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants are closed - except for takeaways and click-and-collect - and there are restrictions on people travelling outside their local authority boundaries.