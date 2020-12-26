Cyclist killed in Christmas Day Scottish Borders crash
A cyclist has died after a crash in the Scottish Borders on Christmas morning.
Police said the 30-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, on the A6105 between Chirnside and Duns, after a collision with a blue Ford Focus.
The crash happened at about 10:50 on Friday and police said inquiries into its cause were ongoing.
They have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.