Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital surgery suspension extended
Routine operations have been cancelled at the Borders General Hospital until the end of January due to rising Covid case numbers in the region.
NHS Borders had initially suspended such surgery until the end of the year.
However, it said that it was now preparing for a "further increase in demand" which had prompted the decision to extend the cancellation period.
It stressed that urgent and cancer procedures would still go ahead at the hospital during this time.
NHS Borders chief executive Ralph Roberts said: "Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time.
"We continue to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid in the Borders and we must plan our services accordingly.
"I would like to apologise to those that this decision affects and I fully appreciate and understand how disappointing this must be."
He said he hoped people would understand that patient and staff safety was their "top priority".
'Follow the rules'
"Winter places a great deal of pressure on health and care services every year, and that is without including the impact of this deadly virus," Mr Roberts said.
"The actions we all take now will have an impact in the coming months, so please follow the rules.
"These rules are really important if we are to keep each other safe and allow time for the Covid vaccination programme to take place over the coming months."
He urged everyone to "seriously consider" how they could reduce the risk of catching the virus over the Christmas period and ensure they "fully comply" with level four restrictions coming into place on 26 December.
"This will be essential if we are to continue to protect our loved ones and also if we are to ensure that the health service is not overwhelmed," he added.
The Borders was placed in level one restrictions earlier this month due to "consistently low" levels of infection.
However, numbers have risen sharply with more than 100 new cases in the past week and an outbreak on a ward at the Borders General.