Covid in Scotland: Case cluster reported at Duns salmon factory
Health officials have stressed the need to "act quickly" over a Covid case cluster at a Borders salmon plant.
Eight members of staff have tested positive at the Farne Salmon site in Duns.
NHS Borders said arrangements were being made to test employees who work in the same area as those affected.
It said the rising number of cases in the region was a reminder of how contagious coronavirus is and urged people to be "extra vigilant".
An incident management team (IMT) is working to provide advice and support at the plant.
Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health at NHS Borders, said: "Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.
"The IMT is working with Farne Salmon management to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster.
"The people confirmed to have the infection and their close contacts in the community have been identified and advice provided."
He said that as a "further precautionary measure" arrangements were being made for the testing of other employees who worked in the same area as the staff who had tested positive.
The company started production in 1982 with a workforce of just six people.
It has since grown to employ more than 700 staff making it one of the biggest employers in the Scottish Borders.