Jedburgh tool firm fined over worker's drill injury
A tool manufacturing firm has been fined £100,000 after one of its workers was injured while operating a drill.
At Jedburgh Sheriff Court, LS Starrett admitted breaching health and safety regulations at its Oxnam Road factory in the town in October 2018.
A court heard how a worker was badly injured after a glove got caught and drew his hand into the drill.
The company admitted failing to assess the risk of wearing gloves while operating the machinery.