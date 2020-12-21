Covid in Scotland: 'Speedy response' to Galloway hospital outbreak
A ward has been closed to admissions at a hospital in south west Scotland due to a Covid outbreak.
Five cases have been confirmed among staff and patients at the Galloway Community Hospital site in Stranraer.
The region's health and social care partnership said a deep clean of the facility had been carried out as part of a "speedy response".
The Garrick ward has been shut to new admissions with routine in-patient visiting also suspended.
The partnership said it was possible some services at the hospital would be affected but anyone involved would be contacted directly.
It stressed that with ongoing cases of Covid in the community it was important to follow all current rules and guidance.
Dumfries and Galloway has been under level one restrictions for over a week.
However, it will move to level four - like the rest of mainland Scotland - on 26 December.