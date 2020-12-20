Covid: Border police patrols to double after travel ban
Police patrols on Scotland's borders are to be doubled but there are no plans for check points or road blocks.
Police Scotland's chief constable said he expected roads to be quieter in the coming days and that most people would "do the right thing".
But Iain Livingstone ruled out setting up checkpoints, saying they were not "appropriate" or "proportionate".
The first minister announced on Saturday that cross-border travel would be banned for the festive periods
Nicola Sturgeon said tighter travel rules were essential, along with a number of extra measures, to prevent a new variant of Covid-19 spreading rapidly.
There are only a limited number of specific exemptions to the law.
In addition to the cross-border travel ban for festive period, the whole of Scotland will move into either level four or level three Covid restrictions from 26 December, meaning people are only allowed to make essential journeys outside their council area.
The chief constable said he had compassion for all those affected by "highly restrictive measures" but insisted they were "absolutely necessary" to save lives.
"Following the announcement by the first minister, there can be no doubt that, other than for the most essential journeys, people should not be travelling between Scotland and other parts of the UK," he said.
'Proportionate' policing
Mr Livingstone said the increase in Covid alert levels from midnight on 26 December amounted to a "blanket ban" for mainland Scotland.
But he added: "I remain clear I do not consider it appropriate or proportionate for officers to establish check points or road blocks to simply enforce travel restrictions
"These restrictions are a preventative measure to halt the progress of Covid and Police Scotland will support this approach with a strong operational profile to deter those who would put others at risk.
"Today, I have authorised the doubling of our operational presence in the border areas of Scotland."
He said the force's experience throughout the pandemic was that the "overwhelming majority" of people had "demonstrated personal responsibility to do the right thing".
He added: "It is the consent of the public from which policing in Scotland draws its legitimacy. As our communities expect, where officers encounter wilful, persistent or flagrant breaches we will act decisively to enforce the law."
