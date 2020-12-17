Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital operations cancelled
- Published
Routine surgery has been suspended at a hospital at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.
A total of 22 people have been affected at the Borders General site near Melrose.
NHS Borders said patients were being treated on its two dedicated Covid wards but due to the numbers it was putting "pressure on the system".
It said it would "pause" routine operations this week as a result and review the situation for next week.
All outpatient appointments, cancer treatment and urgent operations will still go ahead.
The outbreak was first reported on ward seven more than a week ago.
'Distress caused'
Associate director of acute services, Gareth Clinkscale, said: "Cancelling elective operations is not a decision that we have taken lightly and I would like to apologise for any distress and disappointment this has inevitably caused," he said.
"The safety of our patients and staff is incredibly important and it was necessary to make these difficult decisions to ensure this."
The health board is also dealing with a "small number" of cases at the Hay Lodge Hospital in Peebles.
It has been closed to new admissions and a ban is in place on all but essential visiting.