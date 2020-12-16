Virtual Big Burns Supper plans unveiled
- Published
Plans for a virtual celebration of Scotland's national bard in the new year have been unveiled.
The 10th edition of the Big Burns Supper - usually held in Dumfries - will be staged online and hosted by comedian Janey Godley.
Organisers said the special broadcast on 25 January would also include KT Tunstall, Dougie Maclean and Donovan.
They said it would celebrate Robert Burns but also hopefully give everyone a "much-needed lift and a laugh".
The Big Burns Supper was able to go ahead in 2020 as it was staged a couple of months ahead of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
However, next year it will take place via the event's Facebook and YouTube channels.
Executive producer, Graham Main, said: "It doesn't matter where you are on Burns Night, tune in online and raise a glass to the world for Auld Lang Syne.
"We started the festival 10 years ago because we thought Burns Night had the potential to grow, and this free show is our thanks to the community, artists and audiences who have supported us to do just that over the last 10 years."