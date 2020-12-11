Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway and Borders step down to level 1
Covid restrictions on hospitality, soft play and some spectator sports are being eased in the south of Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders will move into level one from 18:00.
Pubs which do not serve meals will be allowed to reopen and hospitality opening hours will be increased.
Football teams in the region have also started planning for a limited return of supporters which is permitted under the latest restrictions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change on Tuesday due to "consistently low" levels of coronavirus infection for a number of weeks.
Anna Houston, who runs the Riverside Bar in Dumfries, said they were looking forward to reopening after being forced to close under level two as they did not serve food.
"It is great news, we are very happy about it," she said.
"We have got all the same procedures in place to protect people - we have still got everything in place.
"It is great for business getting a bit of normality back and people's mental health will be better.
"We know it won't be the same as Christmas in previous years but a lot of our clientele are older and they are getting that company over the festive season that they need."
Under level one rules, the hospitality curfew will also be extended from 20:00 to 22:30.
The move also lifts the ban on indoor soft play areas for children which is a key feature at Dalscone Farm Park in Dumfries.
Owner Ben Best said they welcomed the move but said reopening that part of the business would take some time.
"We have got the guidelines we have to contend with and make sure everything is absolutely Covid safe and up to government standards," he said.
"So we have got quite a bit of work to do before we can open and make sure that everything is running smoothly and that everyone is going to be satisfied with the service we can provide when we are open."
Preparations are also ongoing for the return of football fans at the region's SPFL clubs.
League 2 side Annan Athletic hope to welcome about 190 supporters when they play Queen's Park at their Galabank ground on 19 December.
Chairman Phillip Jones said it would be a very different matchday experience.
"They won't just be able to come and get in and go to their seat," he said.
"They will have to pre-book and they will receive a ticket with their seat allocated to them - or seats if they are a social bubble.
"And they will be given a pre-arranged time to turn up and get into their seat and they will be guided into that by stewards."