Covid in Scotland: Borders General Hospital ward outbreak confirmed
An infection control team is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak at Borders General Hospital.
NHS Borders said ward seven had been closed to admissions and all but essential visiting suspended.
It said there were currently eight cases among patients while test results were being awaited on a "small number" of staff showing symptoms.
Members of the region's test and protect team are in the process of tracing any contacts.
Dr Ed James, consultant microbiologist, said: "A multidisciplinary team has been established to oversee the management of this outbreak and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely."
Infection rates in the Borders have been dropping in recent weeks after a number of earlier outbreaks in the region.
It is set to move to level one restrictions on Friday, it was confirmed earlier this week.