Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway and Borders move to level 1
Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are being moved to level one coronavirus restrictions.
The change will allow pubs, cafes and restaurants to serve food and alcohol in line with normal licensing rules, although they must close by 22:30.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there had been "consistently low" levels in both areas for several weeks.
The areas will move from level 2 restrictions at 18:00 on Friday.
It follows persistent calls in both areas in recent weeks to make the move after consistently low case numbers.
However, the Scottish government had previously resisted the change preferring to "err on the side of caution".
It pointed out that while case indicators were important, health officials also had to "apply judgement" and look at the context that surrounded different areas.