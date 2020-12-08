BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway and Borders move to level 1

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightBilly McCrorie
image captionDumfries and Galloway is set to move down a level in the restrictions

Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are being moved to level one coronavirus restrictions.

The change will allow pubs, cafes and restaurants to serve food and alcohol in line with normal licensing rules, although they must close by 22:30.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there had been "consistently low" levels in both areas for several weeks.

The areas will move from level 2 restrictions at 18:00 on Friday.

  • Live updates: Levels review and vaccinations begin
  • Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions to be eased
  • What are the differences between Covid alert levels?
  • Postcode check: Find out the rules where you live

It follows persistent calls in both areas in recent weeks to make the move after consistently low case numbers.

image copyrightLeslie Barrie
image captionLevels have been "consistently low" in the Borders for some time

However, the Scottish government had previously resisted the change preferring to "err on the side of caution".

It pointed out that while case indicators were important, health officials also had to "apply judgement" and look at the context that surrounded different areas.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway level 2 decision defended

    Published
    5 days ago