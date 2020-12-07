'Mixed response' to Borders 20mph speed limit switch
The rollout of a 20mph speed limit to nearly 90 Borders towns and villages has provoked a "mixed reaction".
The process began in October as part of efforts to improve road safety and encourage walking and cycling.
A first report into the project said some communities were "warmly welcoming" the 18-month trial.
However, it said others were unhappy at a lack of consultation and there had been "a number of queries" about the actual need for the reduced limit.
Scottish Borders Council made the move, in part, to help communities lead "healthier lifestyles".
It has stressed that its impact will be closely assessed before any limits become permanent.
A report to councillors said some areas were very happy with trial but others had expressed "reservations" about the need for all streets in a town to be included.
Questions were also raised about the justification for the scheme based on a history of very few accidents in some of the areas covered.
"It would appear that some drivers are also unsettled over the additional drive time and, conversely, some pedestrians are happier with the change in driver behaviour," said the report.
"Some residents are finding noise disturbance reduced by slower moving vehicles."
Early discussions with police appear to indicate there has not been any spike complaints over speeding or driver behaviour as a result of the move.
The scheme is being funded thanks to £1.2m from the Scottish government's Spaces for People programme.
A report will be brought back after a year to assess its effectiveness, with any permanent changes to be implemented in the following six months.