Leith man jailed over rapes and sexual assault
- Published
A man has been jailed for seven years on rape and sexual assault charges involving four women.
Daryl Gowers' victims included a pregnant woman and another he had met on a dating site.
The crimes took place between August 2013 and February 2018 at a number of addresses in Edinburgh and Hawick.
Gowers, 30, from Leith, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. He had earlier been convicted of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.
He will be supervised for a further four years on his release.
Jurors previously heard how Gowers attacked one of the women while she was initially asleep.
'High risk'
His lawyer David Nicolson said: "He continues to deny these offences."
Lord Fairley also put Gowers on the sex offenders register for life.
The judge said: "One of the charges involved multiple rapes over a period of two years."
He said another involved a woman with learning difficulties while Gowers had met another through an online dating service.
The court heard he had been deemed at "high risk" of further offending.