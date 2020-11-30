BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Peebles care housing development cases reach 28

image copyrightScottish Borders Council
image captionA total of 28 staff and tenants have tested positive at Dovecot Court

The number of positive cases in a coronavirus outbreak at an "extra care" housing development in the Borders has risen to 28.

Council-run care provider SB Cares said it had "robust" plans in place to deal with the situation at Dovecot Court in Peebles.

Sixteen tenants and 12 members of staff have tested positive.

Visiting was suspended at the site earlier this month when the outbreak was first reported.

SB Cares, which provides services at the 37-flat development tailored for elderly people, said it had measures in place in order to "safely support" all tenants.

Jen Holland, chief operating officer, said there was no impact on any of its other services in the area.

Eildon Housing, which owns the development, said it was working "extremely closely" with its partners in response to the outbreak and was providing tenants with any support needed at a "challenging time".

The region's director of public health said that while the level of infections in the Borders remained low compared with other areas it was essential for people to remain "vigilant" and follow health advice.

