Dumfries Ice Bowl's ongoing closure 'difficult to take'
- Published
A hockey coach has said the prolonged closure of a south of Scotland ice rink is proving "difficult to take".
Guidance to allow sites like the Ice Bowl in Dumfries to reopen after lockdown was issued in August.
However, Dumfries and Galloway Council has said it is unable to open until 2021 due to ventilation issues.
Jamie Thomson, a coach with Scotland Under 17s and Solway Sharks, said the closure was "hugely frustrating" for players who used the facility.
Ice rinks across Scotland were cleared to reopen in September but some - including the Dumfries one - remain shut.
Mr Thomson said he believed there was no need for the south of Scotland site to stay closed.
"I think the main frustration comes from the fact that we have known about these guidelines and problems for several months but they haven't been acted upon until such times as the building could actually be open," he said.
"It has sat for the bones of nine or 10 months now and not a stitch of work has been done to it.
"I think that is the main frustration - we were all under the impression that as soon as the government said that it was OK to do so we would be open and we could come back to the facility."
He said the situation had been aggravated by watching hockey games in other parts of the country.
"Our kids had to sit and watch them on the TV on the online stream," he said.
"That is very difficult for them to take."
He said the additional delay was "unnecessary" as the ventilation issue had been known for some time.
"If this was in the private sector you could have that work completed in a matter of days," he said.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said the Ice Bowl was not expected to reopen before the end of the calendar year.
"The safety of our customers, club members, and staff is paramount and must be our key priority," a spokesman said.
"Unfortunately, the council isn't currently in a position to safely reopen Dumfries Ice Bowl until we can fully comply with national guidelines.
"We are working with specialist ventilation and ice contractors to ensure that the building can reopen safely."
It said it was following national guidance and would keep customers and clubs updated on progress.