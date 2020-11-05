Dumfries and Galloway Council gull controls set to be extended
A battle to control problems with town centre gulls in southern Scotland looks set to be extended.
An egg and nest removal scheme has been offered by the local authority in Dumfries for more than a decade.
However, a report to councillors said licensing changes meant the service can now only be offered as a "last resort" to protect public health or safety.
It suggested a new year-round "nesting prevention programme" could include Stranraer, Kirkcudbright and Annan.
A contractor could not be appointed for Dumfries and Galloway Council's egg and nest removal scheme this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
The local authority has now taken the opportunity to look again at its options.
Changes to its licence from Scottish Natural Heritage mean it must consider offering a different service which focuses on discouraging the birds from nesting prior to their breeding season.
That would include removing nesting materials and attempting to scare gulls away from areas where there have been problems in the past.
A study carried out this year found significant issues in towns other than Dumfries.
The council has concluded there is "potential for nuisance and risk to public health" in Kirkcudbright, Annan and Stranraer as well.
It has been told that means they would be "justifiable locations for gull control activities".