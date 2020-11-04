Covid in Scotland: Dalbeattie care home outbreak 'monitored closely'
- Published
A Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in southern Scotland is being "monitored closely".
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said staff and residents had been affected at the Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie.
It comes after a number of deaths in outbreaks at other facilities in Dumfries and Gatehouse of Fleet.
A spokesman for the home said it was "extremely distressing" the virus had found its way into the centre.
The health partnership said a range of infection prevention measures had been put in place.
It said all visits and admissions had been suspended and it was offering full support to everyone affected by the "challenging situation".
Meanwhile, neighbouring NHS Borders has said it is handling "a number of outbreaks" across the region.
'Challenging time'
One is associated with Borders General Hospital and home care services in the Greenlaw area.
A further five cases have also been reported in an unrelated outbreak in Jedburgh, taking the number of cases there to 26.
In addition, one further case has been reported at Deanfield Care Home in Hawick bringing the number of people with a positive test in that outbreak to seven residents and one member of staff.
Director of public health, Dr Tim Paterson, said: "These outbreaks demonstrate that in common with all mainland health board areas across Scotland, we continue to see an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Borders on a daily basis."
He urged everyone to follow guidance on self-isolation and stressed that good hygiene advice for coronavirus should "always apply".
SB Cares said it continued to support all its clients across the Borders and thanked everyone for their co-operation and support at such a "challenging time".