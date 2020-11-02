Covid in Scotland: Gatehouse of Fleet care home deaths rise
- Published
Four more residents have died amid a Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway.
A resident died at Fleet Valley in Gatehouse of Fleet last month. Covid was recorded as a secondary cause.
A total of 16 residents and 28 staff at the care home have tested positive for the infection.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said it was working closely with the home's operators to manage the outbreak.
The partnership said it had been saddened to confirm that five people had now died at the home.
'Dedicated staff'
A spokesman said: "This has been a very difficult situation, but we would note and give credit to the dedication of the operators of Fleet Valley and their extremely dedicated staff in their response.
"The highly infectious nature of Covid-19 means that containing its spread has not been easy.
"Once again, we have seen the coronavirus demonstrating just how highly-transmissible it is, even when it is being met with all the correct protocols."
The partnership said guidance on personal protection, physical distancing and good hygiene continued to be "essential" in reducing risks to residents and staff.