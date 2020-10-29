Covid in Scotland: Dumfries care home outbreak sees seventh resident die
The number of residents to have died in a Covid-19 outbreak at a south of Scotland care home has risen to seven.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed a further death at the Charnwood Lodge site in Dumfries in the past week.
The outbreak was first reported at the 60-bed home, which cares for elderly residents and patients with dementia, earlier this month.
The home said it had been a "very difficult and distressing situation".
They added that they were working with operators Community Integrated Care (CIC) to manage the outbreak.
In a statement they said: "Many staff who had been required to enter a period of self-isolation as a result of the outbreak have completed that period and have now returned to assist colleagues in managing the situation".
"Work was immediately undertaken to contain the spread of Covid-19, and this has not been an easy task against what is an invisible and highly transmissible virus.
"This outbreak demonstrates just how challenging it is to contain the virus even when all the correct protocols are being observed."
CIC has said it will work closely with the local authority and public health teams to take "all necessary steps" to try to protect everyone in the home.