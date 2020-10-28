Borders College raiders make off with minibuses and quad bikes
Thieves have made off with three minibuses from a college site in the Borders.
They also took four quad bikes in the incident at the Borders College Agricultural Building at Newtown St Boswells at about 22:30 on Monday.
Entry was forced to the premises and the Ford Transit minibuses were stolen from the front car park.
Hand and power tools were also part of the haul, which has been estimated to have an overall value of £70,000.
The registrations of the minibuses are ST60 MYR, SM61 GCX and SM13 YAF.
Police said the quad bikes were a red Yamaha, red Suzuki, green Suzuki and a green Honda, which were taken along with three trailers.
Det Con Andrew Loughlin said: "This was a targeted and carefully planned incident and we are appealing to the public to help trace those involved."
He added: "Although this happened relatively late at night, I would ask that if you noticed any of these vehicles or suspicious behaviour around the area of the college, that you get in touch with officers."
Anyone with dashcam footage has also been asked to come forward.