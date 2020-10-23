Covid in Scotland: Gatehouse of Fleet care home cases a 'significant concern'
- Published
A health board has said a Covid-19 outbreak reported at a second care home in Dumfries and Galloway is a "significant concern".
A number of residents and staff have been affected at the Fleet Valley facility in Gatehouse of Fleet.
A statement from the home confirmed one resident had died recently with Covid-19 recorded as a secondary cause.
It comes shortly after a number of deaths were reported in an outbreak at Charnwood Lodge in Dumfries.
The home's operators said the resident who had died at Fleet Valley had been asymptomatic.
'Deeply saddened'
"We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sympathy to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one," said a statement.
"This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff.
"Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal."
It said the home had been fully equipped with all necessary protective equipment and had adopted and adhered to all government guidelines.
"Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most challenging time," it said.
'Regular testing'
The region's health and social care partnership said all visiting and admissions had been suspended.
A spokesman said a "range of infection prevention measures" had been put in place at the Fleet Valley site.
"Throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic our priority has been minimising the risk to the most vulnerable people within our communities, including care home residents," he said.
"A significant concern at present is Fleet Valley Care Home, where there are a number of cases of Covid-19 amongst residents and staff.
"Regular testing takes place at all care homes within the region, but this highly transmissible virus can still pose a risk despite regular testing and the correct protocols being observed."