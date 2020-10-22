Covid in Scotland: Sixth resident dies in Dumfries care home outbreak
- Published
A sixth resident has died in a Covid-19 outbreak at a south of Scotland care home.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed a further death at the Charnwood Lodge site in Dumfries.
It said its thoughts were with the family and with staff at a "very difficult and challenging time".
The charity running the home, Community Integrated Care, has carried out a full decontamination and "robust infection control measures" at the site.
It emerged earlier this week that five residents had died as part of the outbreak.
CIC has said it will work closely with the local authority and public health teams to take "all necessary steps" to protect everyone in the home.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said steps had been taken to contain the spread of the virus but it had "not been an easy task".