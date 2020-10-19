Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere lands 'step-change' funding boost
- Published
A slice of southern Scotland recognised for its exceptional environment has secured a "step-change" funding boost.
The Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Unesco Biosphere (GSAB) will receive £1.9m over the next five years.
It will help create a number of new jobs and is the second biggest investment to date from South of Scotland Enterprise.
The area received the designation in July 2012 for its "world-class environment for people and nature".
It covers parts of South and East Ayrshire as well as Dumfries and Galloway and is home to about 95,000 people.
What is a biosphere?
The definition is in recognition of the "fantastic array of landscapes, wildlife, cultural heritage and learning opportunities" in the area.
It brings no new rules or regulations - but rather encourages co-operation to create a "better future for people and nature".
The four main functions are conservation, learning, development and helping to tackle climate change.
The Galloway and Southern Ayrshire site was the first in Scotland and is part of a family of hundreds of biospheres worldwide.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said GSAB had already established itself as a "key player" in environmental matters in the area.
"I hope this funding will allow continued emphasis on collaborative learning, innovation and efforts to find ways of sustaining livelihoods and communities which is one of our main priorities," he said.
"It will also allow them to fulfil the promise they have already demonstrated and become a leader in their field in the south of Scotland and beyond."
Joan Mitchell, who chairs the Biosphere Partnership Board, said the funding was a real "step-change" for the organisation.
"We are hugely excited at the opportunities it creates for us to grow the team; broaden the range of partners we work with and the initiatives we can help deliver," she said.
Natural Environment Minister Mairi Gougeon also welcomed the announcement.
"As we build a green recovery from Covid-19, this funding will help promote biodiversity, boost jobs, bring investment and increase sustainable tourism in an already popular area," she said.