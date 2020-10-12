'Very concerning' Covid-19 outbreak at Dumfries care home
A Covid-19 outbreak at a Dumfries care home has been described as a "very concerning situation" by the local health board.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed "a number of cases" at Charnwood Lodge in Annan Road.
It said infection measures were in place at the 60-bed home, which cares for elderly residents and patients with dementia.
All admissions and visits to the home have been suspended.
A spokesman for NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: "We currently have a very concerning situation at Charnwood Lodge, where there are a number of cases of Covid-19 amongst residents and colleagues.
"A number of additional robust infection prevention measures are now being implemented to help stem transmission of the virus."
The care home's operators Community Integrated Care said it was working closely with the local authority and public health teams, and regularly updating residents' family members.