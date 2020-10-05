'Fantastic opportunity' as Jedburgh distilleries approved
- Published
Plans for two whisky distilleries in the Borders have been approved as a "fantastic opportunity" by councillors.
It is the second time Scottish Borders Council has agreed the proposals at the former Jedforest Hotel near Jedburgh after a previous permission expired.
The local authority heard that the £40m complex could create up to 70 full-time jobs in the area.
The planning committee unanimously agreed to give fresh approval to the scheme.
The work will be carried out in two phases with a smaller distillery to be constructed first, followed by a large-scale one.
'Rural diversification'
Councillors were told the plans were a repeat of an application they had previously approved but that permission had lapsed.
"I think it is a fantastic opportunity to see this visitor attraction coming to the Borders," said Jim Fullarton, who represents East Berwickshire.
His view was echoed by a number of others on the planning committee.
"I think it is great that we can have rural diversification of this type," said Mid Berwickshire's Donald Moffat.
"This will be a destination that people will want to come to and want to visit."