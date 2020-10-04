Borders towns and villages given 20mph speed limit
A region-wide rollout of a 20mph speed limit to more than 90 towns and villages across the Borders has begun.
It is part of efforts to improve road safety as well as encouraging people to walk and cycle.
The trial will run for 18 months with its impact assessed before any moves are made permanent.
Scottish Borders Council said the project had the potential to help communities lead "healthier lifestyles".
The first places getting the signs include Stow, Sprouston, Eddleston, Coldingham and Newcastleton.
The scheme is being funded thanks to £1.2m from the Scottish government's Spaces for People programme.
'Safer environment'
Mobile hairdresser Greg Cuthbert, 56, who has lived in Newcastleton all his life, said he was happy to see it being introduced.
"Like lots of rural places, you sometimes do things differently," he said.
"Lots of people tend to walk down the street rather than on the pavement and they cross here, there and everywhere.
"So I think it will certainly be a safer environment for the community in this area at 20mph."
He added that he believed most people would like to see the move made permanent.
"I have never really heard anyone say what a daft idea it is," he said.
"I think it is excellent for safety for the kids and for older people - we have quite an elderly population.
"I think for everyone involved in the village it is going to make it a safer place."
'Enforcement action'
Ch Insp Vinnie Fisher said police were committed to improving safety on the road and were ready to back up the new limits with action.
"The dangers of speeding are well-known," he said.
"People who speed not only put themselves at risk, but also other members of the public.
"We will carry out enforcement action when needed."
Sustrans Scotland - which supported the scheme through the Spaces for People fund - said it welcomed the move.
"Twenty miles per hour limits have been shown to reduce road casualties and to make our streets safer for people walking, cycling and wheeling," said a spokesperson.
"As we face the need for more space so people can exercise and continue their day-to-day activities while socially distancing, that safety has become more important than ever."
