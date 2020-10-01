Walter Scott's house 'would struggle' without volunteers Published duration 48 minutes ago

image copyright Abbotsford Trust image caption Accounts show the trust which runs Abbotsford recorded a small surplus in 2019

Sir Walter Scott's former home in the Borders "would struggle to operate" without the help of volunteers according to its latest accounts.

The trust which runs Abbotsford House near Melrose saw its financial fortunes improve last year.

In 2018 it recorded a loss of more than £60,000 - but that was turned into a small surplus in 2019.

However, the accounts said it was "no exaggeration" to say volunteers were important to their operations.

image copyright Abbotsford Trust image caption Abbotsford had to close to visitors in March this year

However, the latest accounts - which cover the calendar year of 2019 - show an operating surplus of £245 on turnover of more than £1m.

The number of paying visits was up by more than 10% and admissions revenue saw a similar rise.

However, the accounts also flag up the financial difficulties being faced due to the site being forced to shut in March this year due to Covid-19.

image copyright Abbotsford Trust image caption Financial support has helped the trust through lockdown

The trust said that the "momentum built up in 2019" had been lost due to the closure and a 60% decline in admissions since reopening in August.

Chief Executive Giles Ingram said they were "immensely grateful" to those who had visited during a "challenging year" and also to the organisations and individuals who had supported them.

He said grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Scottish government, Historic Environment Scotland, Museums Galleries Scotland and a loan from the Third Sector Resilience Fund had all been of assistance.

Mr Ingram added that, along with gifts from individuals and trusts, it should allow them to "look to the future with confidence".