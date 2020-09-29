Pensioner badly hurt in Hawick after man comes off motorbike Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Billy McCrorie image caption The accident happened near Hawick town centre

A 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was struck when a man came off his motorbike in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 11:00 near Hawick town centre.

The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and her condition was described as stable.