Pensioner badly hurt in Hawick after man comes off motorbike
A 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was struck when a man came off his motorbike in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened at about 11:00 near Hawick town centre.
The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and her condition was described as stable.
The man who was riding the motorbike was taken to the Borders General Hospital with leg injuries. The road was shut for about four hours.