Jedburgh whisky distillery plans seek timing top-up
Fresh planning approval is being sought for plans for two whisky distilleries in the Borders.
Permission to build the £40m complex - close to the former Jedforest Hotel near Jedburgh - expired in January.
Developers have now lodged a repeat application with Scottish Borders Council with the promise of up to 70 full-time jobs.
A report to councillors has recommended they approve the plans as a "significant economic investment".
The local authority previously gave its backing to the scheme in December 2016.
The proposals have not changed but they require fresh permission since the previous one has now lapsed.
The first phase of the development would see a small distillery built to educate visitors in the "craft of making spirit".
A larger-scale distillery, capable of producing millions of bottles per year, would be completed after that.
