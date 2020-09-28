Jedburgh whisky distillery plans seek timing top-up Published duration 48 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption A first permission has lapsed for the development in the Scottish Borders

Fresh planning approval is being sought for plans for two whisky distilleries in the Borders.

Permission to build the £40m complex - close to the former Jedforest Hotel near Jedburgh - expired in January.

Developers have now lodged a repeat application with Scottish Borders Council with the promise of up to 70 full-time jobs.

A report to councillors has recommended they approve the plans as a "significant economic investment".

The proposals have not changed but they require fresh permission since the previous one has now lapsed.

The first phase of the development would see a small distillery built to educate visitors in the "craft of making spirit".

A larger-scale distillery, capable of producing millions of bottles per year, would be completed after that.