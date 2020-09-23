BBC News

Police Taser use in Dumfries knife man arrest 'justified'

image captionA specially trained officer discharged the Taser twice during the incident
An independent investigation has found police were justified in their use of a Taser to arrest a man armed with a knife.
It followed reports of a large scale disturbance in Dumfries in May this year.
On arrival officers said they were confronted by a man with a knife.
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) concluded that the use of a Taser on him was both "necessary" and "proportionate".
Their report detailed how a specially trained officer, who deployed the Taser, missed the man the first time he tried to subdue him.
However, a second use of the Taser - after the knife had been thrown at the officer - had an "immediate effect" and allowed an arrest to be made.
The incident was referred to PIRC by Police Scotland.