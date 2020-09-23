Police Taser use in Dumfries knife man arrest 'justified' Published duration 7 minutes ago

image copyright PA image caption A specially trained officer discharged the Taser twice during the incident

An independent investigation has found police were justified in their use of a Taser to arrest a man armed with a knife.

It followed reports of a large scale disturbance in Dumfries in May this year.

On arrival officers said they were confronted by a man with a knife.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) concluded that the use of a Taser on him was both "necessary" and "proportionate".

Their report detailed how a specially trained officer, who deployed the Taser, missed the man the first time he tried to subdue him.

However, a second use of the Taser - after the knife had been thrown at the officer - had an "immediate effect" and allowed an arrest to be made.