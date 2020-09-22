Cyclist dies at the side of the road near Moniaive Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright David Purchase image caption The man was found dead at the side of Dunreggan Brae

A cyclist has died at the side of a rural road in the south of Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to the incident near the village of Moniaive at about 19:25 on Monday.

The 57-year-old man was found at Dunreggan Brae at its junction with the A702 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt William Broatch said inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what had happened and that their thoughts were with the man's family and friends at this "difficult time".

Police have asked anyone who may have seen anything in the area to contact them.

They said the man had been riding a red Specialized bike at the time of the incident.