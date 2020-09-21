Dumfries Learning Town: Schools funding bid drawn up for £69m Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The cost of replacing Dumfries High School has been estimated at £46.5m

A multi-million pound funding bid has been drawn up for the second phase of an education overhaul in Dumfries.

It would see a new campus developed to replace Dumfries High School and a refurbishment of Dumfries Academy.

One of the town's primaries - Loreburn - would also be relocated under the proposals.

A report to councillors said the high school replacement would cost £46.5m with nearly £23m to move the primary and refurbish the other secondary.

The plans are part of the ongoing Dumfries Learning Town project.

image copyright Rose and Trev Clough image caption Dumfries Academy will be refurbished and a primary school relocated to its Minerva Hall under the plans

The first phase - to overhaul St Joseph's College and build the new North West Community Campus and The Bridge learning hub - has been completed.

However, original plans for the second phase were shelved when it emerged they would need annual savings of about £10m for 25 years.

A scaled down version would now see Dumfries High School replaced, Dumfries Academy refurbished and Loreburn Primary relocated to the Academy's Minerva Hall building.