Coronavirus: Cross-border travellers should be 'extra vigilant' Published duration 34 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption People crossing the border for work or education have been advised to be "extra vigilant"

A Scottish health board has asked travellers to be "extra vigilant" if crossing the border into England.

It urged residents to follow public health advice and "take all relevant precautions" when carrying out "necessary cross-border journeys".

The health board said it was of "vital importance" people followed the most up-to-date advice and guidance.

Nearly two million people in north-east England are affected by the new restrictions which came into force at midnight.

They are aimed at tackling "concerning rates of infection" in the region.

'Increased numbers'

NHS Borders associate director of public health, Dr Keith Allan, said people in south-east Scotland needed to be aware of the situation.

"We are continuing to see increased numbers of cases of Covid-19 across the UK, with our neighbouring local authority area of Northumberland now facing restrictions on people mixing, and curfews in pubs," he said.

"As a result, we recommend that people in the Borders should only be travelling to Northumberland for essential purposes such as school or work, and they should be extra vigilant.