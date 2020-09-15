Coronavirus: Hawick outbreak 'no longer active' Published duration 14 minutes ago

image caption The outbreak was linked to a number of businesses in the town

A coronavirus cluster identified in a Borders town is "no longer being managed as an active outbreak", a health board has confirmed.

The first cases were identified in Hawick last month - linked to a number of businesses in the town.

NHS Borders said it was "pleased to report" the progress which had been made in tackling the outbreak.

It thanked everyone involved for their "co-operation with the public health advice issued".

The outbreak was first reported towards the end of August with numbers eventually rising to more than 20.

Contact-tracing centred on a Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go in the town.

'High number'

However, the health board now said it was no longer being treated as active.

It added that the wider Scottish Borders had seen case numbers rise by 20 since Friday.

Dr Lynn McCallum, medical director, said: "Cases of Covid-19 in the Borders are to be expected.

"Although an increase of 20 recorded positive tests over the weekend appears to be quite a high number it is important to note that there can be delays in tests being reported which may cause jumps in the data.