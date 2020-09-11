Coronavirus: Wedding change a 'small step in right direction' Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption The Gretna Green area usually hosts about 12% of Scotland's weddings

The operator of a major Scottish marriage venue has welcomed an easing of restrictions on guests.

Alasdair Houston - the chairman of Gretna Green Ltd - said allowing 20 people to attend a reception was a "small step in the right direction".

He said the "absurdity" of the previous limit of eight - when 20 could attend the ceremony - had been recognised.

Announcing the change, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she knew there had been calls for "greater consistency".

Gretna Green is considered Scotland's wedding capital, normally hosting about 12% of the nation's ceremonies.

Mr Houston's group contains a range of facilities in the area including Smith's Hotel, Gretna Hall and the Famous Blacksmith's Shop.

He said the change was welcome "albeit long overdue and a first step only".

image copyright Gretna Green Ltd image caption Mr Houston said the change to the number of guests at a reception was "long overdue"

"A balance has to be struck between weighing demonstrably small risk against major benefits to society from couples being able to marry and industry to preserve as many jobs as possible," he said.

Guidance varies, with 30 guests allowed in England and Wales while in Northern Ireland the numbers are dependent on a venue's risk assessment.

"Sometimes being different is not the same as being right," said Mr Houston.

'Regulated venues'

The change was announced by the Scottish government earlier this week.

She said they intended to allow a "limited exception for funerals, weddings and civil partnerships" to allow 20 people to attend such ceremonies.

From Monday, 20 people will also be allowed to attend wakes and receptions as long as they take place in "regulated venues like hotels with strict guidance in place".